Bhandup Mall Fire: BMC Directs Enquiry Into Accident, Wants Lapses In Compliances Probed

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has ordered a report into the fire that broke out at Dreams Mall in Bhandup on Saturday that left eleven people dead. BMC commissioner Iqbal Chahal urged the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC) of Disaster Management to probe into the fire that engulfed Dreams Mall and Sunrise Hospital - a COVID care centre. The BMC commissioner ordered an inquiry to be conducted in the next 15 days in consultation with the Chief Fire Officer. He also asked the Deputy Municipal Commissioner to check if the required licenses were obtained by the mall and the hospital and ordered action against them if any discrepancy was found.

BMC directs inquiry into Bhandup mall fire

Bhandup Mall Fire

11 people were killed after a massive fire broke out at Bhandup’s Dreams Mall in Mumbai on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Officials have said that the patients have been evacuated as the smoke spread into Sunrise Hospital, a COVID-19 hospital on the third floor of Dreams Mall. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Friday morning that at least 70 patients, including those infected with COVID-19, have been shifted to another hospital.

Maharashtra CM announces compensation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited the incident site at Bhandup’s Dreams Mall in Mumbai on Friday to take stock of the situation. CM Thackeray announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the deceased and vowed to take action against those who were responsible for the fire. "The firefighters did a great job in rescuing people. However, some who were on ventilators could not be rescued. I seek forgiveness from their families," the Maharashtra CM said.

"We have been fighting against the coronavirus for the past year. When the pandemic hit the state, there were very few beds and ventilators, but we continued our fight and set up temporary hospitals. This hospital was temporarily allowed to treat coronavirus patients," CM Uddhav explained.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoled the lives lost in the fire accident at Dreams Mall in Bhandup and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

Pained by the loss of lives due to a fire at a hospital in Mumbai. I pray that the injured recover soon: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 26, 2021

