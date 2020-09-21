Bhiwandi Building Collapse: PM Modi Posts Condolence & Shares Prayers As 10 Perish

Saddened by the building collapse in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on September 21 to express his deepest condolences to the bereaved families. He wrote that the rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance will be provided to the affected. PM Modi added that he is praying for a quick recovery of the injured. 10 people have died in the tragedy.

Building collapses in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra

A three-storied building collapsed in Patel Compound area in Bhiwandi, Thane, in the wee hours of Monday. According to the NDRF's initial information, 20 people have been rescued by locals and as many as 20-25 people are feared to be trapped. Distressed with the lives lost in the building collapse in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, President Ram Nath Kovind also tweeted that his thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the accident. He wished a speedy recovery to the injured. The local authorities are also coordinating with the relief effort, Ram Nath Kovind added.

News agency ANI quoted Thane Municipal Corporation PRO, stating while the death toll has risen to 10 in the building collapse incident. According to locals, the building collapsed around 3.40 am. Officials have also rescued a child from the debris, as seen in the video below. As per sources, local authorities are still present at the incident site. The building had 24 flats and was 30 years old.

