Bicycle-riding Labourer Mowed Down By Car In Sector 52

A 35-year-old labourer was killed and three others were injured in Sector 52 in Gurugram on Saturday when an allegedly speeding Honda Amaze car hit the bicycles they were riding, police said.

The incident took place around 8.15 am near Arihant Hospital, when four daily wage workers and two security guards were on their way to work on four bicycles, they said.

A passerby informed the police about the incident, which reached the spot and rushed the injured to the hospital, police said.

One of the injured named Shailendra, a native of Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh, succumbed at the hospital, they said.

The accused, identified as Manan Sanjiv (25), a practicing lawyer and a resident of Nirvana Country, South City-2, fled the scene after the incident but was later nabbed by the police, they said.

He was booked for the crime at Sector 53 Police Station but was later let out on bail, they said.

The other injured, identified as Mohammed Gilwan, Anurul Haq, and Mushtaq, are being treated at the hospital, they said.

The car being driven by the accused has been taken into custody and an investigation is on in the matter, they added.

