Bihar: 5 Dead, Several Hospitalised After Consuming Hooch In Saran's Chhapra

In another hooch tragedy in Bihar, five people lost their lives and several others were hospitalised, after drinking illicit liquor in the Chhapra region of the state's Saran district on Friday, August 12.

A doctor, who is presently treating the patients, spoke to the media and said that four people were brought to the Sadar Hospital in Bihar, out of which two died while the others are still undergoing treatment. One of the admitted people told reporters that he purchased the liquor from a woman in the Muchkanpur village; however, after consuming it he started vomiting and was rushed to the hospital by his family members.

Following the incident, police officials also reached the spot and an investigation has been initiated. In a reaction to the Bihar hooch tragedy incident, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has been reiterating his government's ban on alcohol across the state, made an 'insensitive' remark and said that people drinking alcohol are bound to die.

"Some people are doing the wrong thing. Whoever drinks alcohol eventually will have to die", he said while speaking about the incident on Friday.

On the other hand, criticising the state government over repeated incidents of hooch tragedies, BJP MLA Sanjay Saraogi, while speaking to Republic TV, demanded strict action over such matters.

Bihar hooch tragedy claims multiple lives across districts

Notably, Friday's incident came just a few days after around 11 people lost their lives after drinking poisonous alcohol in the Saran district of Bihar.

As informed by Saran SP Santosh Kumar, people started falling ill after consuming spurious liquor during a religious function. The people were immediately rushed to the hospital; however, 11 people died during treatment and 17 others lost their eyesight.

Similar incidents have been reported several times from other villages as well. Ever since the Bihar government banned alcohol in the state, several incidents of consuming poisonous liquor have surfaced. This has also raised concerns regarding the government's initiatives toward the implementation of its liquor ban law. Meanwhile, CM Nitish Kumar who has claimed of decreasing the crime rate in the state due to a liquor ban has also taken an oath for abstaining from alcohol consumption for the rest of his life.

(Image: PTI)