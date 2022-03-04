Bihar: Bhagalpur Blast Claims 10 Lives; PM Modi Condoles Loss, Assures Help To Victims

After a massive blast took place in a house where the inhabitants were said to be involved in illegal firecracker business, in Bihar's Bhagalpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences to the victims and assured assistance from the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led state government. PM Modi took to micro-blogging site Twitter and said, "The news of the loss of life due to the blast in Bhagalpur, Bihar, is painful. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. The situation related to the incident was also discussed with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Ji. The administration is engaged in relief and rescue operations, and all possible assistance is being provided to the victims."

बिहार के भागलपुर में धमाके से हुई जनहानि की खबर पीड़ा देने वाली है। मैं घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। घटना से जु़ड़े हालातों पर मुख्यमंत्री @NitishKumar जी से भी बात हुई। प्रशासन राहत और बचाव कार्यों में लगा हुआ है, और पीड़ितों को हर संभव सहायता दी जा रही है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 4, 2022

On Friday, March 4, according to reports, 10 people have lost their lives while nine have been seriously injured in the blast that took place at Bhagalpur in Bihar. The District Magistrate of Bhagalpur Subrat Kumar Sen said, "the blast took place inside the house of Mahendra Mandal in Kajbalichak locality of the town in the early hours." Bhagalpur District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen added that the houses around the explosion site were reduced to 'rubble' due to the impact of the blast and to clear the debris, earth moving equipment was brought to the site of the explosion.

The bomb squad and forensic experts were brought to investigate the blast incident and identify the kind of material that caused the blast. The bodies of 10 persons recovered from the site have been badly disfigured and the authorities are yet to identify them. The nine injured individuals were taken to nearby hospitals. District Magistrate of Bhagalpur Subrat Kumar Sen informed about a previous blast and said, "Mandal has been previously involved in the illegal manufacture of firecrackers, and a similar explosion at his house in 2008 had killed three people, including his wife."

Himachal Pradesh Firecracker Blast

In Himachal Pradesh's Una District, seven people lost their lives and 10 persons were injured after an explosion occurred in a firecracker factory on February 22. The reports say that the explosion took place after some explosive materials caught fire. Una Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma told news agency PTI that the incident had occurred in the Bathu industrial area of Una district. Prima facie, most of the dead and injured are migrant labourers, he added. Fire Department and other district officials rushed to the site of the explosion.

Image: ANI, PTI