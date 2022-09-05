In a shocking incident from Bihar, a boat carrying 55 people sank in the Ganga river near the Shapur PS area in Danapur, which is near Patna on Monday morning.

According to SDM Danapur, around 50-54 persons were on the boat, and around 10 people were reported missing. After getting information, a search operation was launched to find the missing persons.

Reportedly, the incident took place after a few labourers were returning from work. Two boats have been sent for rescue. SDM Danapur told that the NDRF team has been informed about the incident.

(This is a developing story, further details are awaited.)

Image: Twitter@ANI