Bihar Bridge That Collapsed Had Crumbled In 2022 As Well; Was Valued At ₹1700 Crore

The infamous bridge in Bihar's Bhagalpur has collapsed, again. Built at a cost of ₹1,700 crore, the Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge has been in the news for its questionable quality, something which was proven on June 4. The moment of the collapse was captured on camera by locals present at the spot.

According to Kumar Anurag, the Bhagalpur DDC, the collapse was reported at around 6 pm. No casualties have been confirmed so far and the local administration was rushed to the spot. The team of the administration has been asked to get a report from the Bihar 'Pul Nirman Nigam.'

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar laid the foundation stone of the 3.1 km long bridge on the Ganga river in 2015. Constructed by SP Singla Constructions Private Limited, it was scheduled to be completed in five years but the deadline was extended multiple times. Notably, it is not the first time the bridge was damaged. The previous collapse of the bridge was reported in April last year yet the quality seems to have remained unchanged. Surprisingly, this bridge is said to be the dream project of the Bihar CM and was to be inaugurated soon as 80% of the task was complete and ₹1710 crore has been spent.

#WATCH | "There's a tradition of seeking commission. It is a consequence of his (Bihar CM Nitish Kumar) mentality of political instability that there's administrative anarchy & corruption. System is collapsing but they are talking about Opposition unity": Vijay Kumar Sinha, Bihar… https://t.co/MoeA7wFzdl pic.twitter.com/rLEcNH0U6T — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2023

"There's a tradition of seeking commission. It is a consequence of his (Bihar CM Nitish Kumar) mentality of political instability that there's administrative anarchy and corruption. System is collapsing but they are talking about Opposition unity," Vijay Kumar Sinha, Bihar leader of opposition (LoP) from the BJP said on the collapse.