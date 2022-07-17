Bihar: Bus Carrying BMP Jawans From Muzaffarpur Overturns In Jamui; At Least 23 Injured

A tragic incident was reported in the Malaypur area of Bihar's Jamui district when a bus carrying Bihar Military Police (BMP) jawans met with an accident on Sunday resulting in serious injuries to 23 BMP jawans. The bus carrying BMP jawans reached Jamui as part of security arrangements for the Chief Minister’s programme slated to take place on July 18, where overturned on Sunday morning and the 23 jawans suffered serious injuries.

The incident took place near a power grid of the Malaypur police station area of Jamui district on Sunday morning when the bus carrying jawans overturned in a 10-feet pit on the roadside. It is pertinent to mention that for the security arrangements for CM Nitish Kumar's programme in Jamui, these Bihar Military Police personnel were taken by Bihar police bus to the Jamui police line from Muzaffarpur district on Sunday morning.

Immediately after getting the information about the accident, the Malaypur police reached the spot and started carrying out the rescue operation. The Malaypur police personnel immediately rushed all the injured BMP jawans to the nearby Sadar hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment. According to the preliminary information, the police bus which was used to transport the BMP jawans from Muzaffarpur district to Jamui district had around 30 BMP jawans.

It is pertinent to mention here that the BMP is the state armed police force for the Bihar Police with headquarters at Patna led by Central Armed Police Force's (CAPF's) officer on deputation for security purposes.