In an unfortunate incident, 17 people were reportedly killed by lightning and thunderstorm in Bihar. Expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the family members of each of the victims.

Bihar Chief Minister took to Twitter to provide details of the unfortunate event and wrote, “6 people died in Bhagalpur, 3 in Vaishali, 2 in Khagaria, 1 in Katihar, 1 in Saharsa, 1 in Madhepura, 2 in Banka and 1 in Munger due to thunderstorm and lightning. My deepest condolences to the affected families. An ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh will be given immediately to the next of kin of all the deceased.”

आंधी तथा वज्रपात से भागलपुर में 6, वैशाली में 3, खगड़िया में 2, कटिहार में 1, सहरसा में 1, मधेपुरा में 1, बांका में 2 और मुंगेर में 1 व्यक्ति की मृत्यु दुःखद। प्रभावित परिवारों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना है। सभी मृतक के परिजनों को तत्काल 4-4 लाख रू० अनुग्रह अनुदान दिया जाएगा। (1/2) — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) June 19, 2022

He further appealed to the people to take note of the bad weather conditions witnessed in the state and follow the suggestions issued by the Disaster Management Department to prevent thunderstorms

"There is an appeal to the people to take full vigil in bad weather and follow the suggestions issued by the Disaster Management Department from time to time to prevent thunderstorms. Stay at home and stay safe in bad weather,” Bihar CM said in another tweet.

(2/2) लोगों से अपील है कि खराब मौसम में पूरी सतर्कता बरतें तथा वज्रपात से बचाव के लिए आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग द्वारा समय-समय पर जारी किए गए सुझावों का अनुपालन करें। खराब मौसम में घरों में रहें और सुरक्षित रहें। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) June 19, 2022

Bihar weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday, June 20 stated that the southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of the Gujarat region, Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of Vidarbha, some more parts of Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar.

As per the latest update, the current spell of intense rainfall is likely to continue over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan WestBengal & Sikkim during the next 24 hours and reduce thereafter.

Thunderstorm activity accompanied by isolated heavy showers is likely to continue throughout north, Central & East India during the next 2-3 days.

The southwest monsoon has reached Bihar and several districts have been receiving rainfall since June 13.

According to the IMD report, most of Bihar's districts including Kishanganj, Araria, Purnia, and Supual have been experiencing rainfall since June 13, while several parts of Bihar such as Gaya, Rohtas, Sheikhpura, Buxar, Aurangabad, Nawada and others, experienced severe temperatures with the mercury rising up to 46.6 degrees Celsius.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image: PTI)