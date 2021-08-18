Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday undertook an aerial survey of flood affected Katihar and Punia districts. The situation in the flood-hit districts of Bihar remains grim as water levels of Ganga keep increasing at a steady rate.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected Katihar and Purnia districts. pic.twitter.com/mv7gh6yXaD — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2021

CM visits Bhagalpur, Begusarai and Khagaria

The Ganga river was at its record high in Bhagalpur where it reached 34.75 metres on August 16, beating the previous high of 34.72 metres set in 2016. Rivers across the state were above the danger mark in 26 locations. The surge in water level had additionally hit the train services in Bihar. As per inputs of the Indian Railway, Train services have been halted in the Jamalpur-Sahibganj route and between Bhagalpur and Kahalgaon stations. Many trains were additionally cancelled, and routes were diverted. On Tuesday, the CM had conducted another aerial survey of flood-affected areas in three districts, Bhagalpur, Begusarai and Khagaria. To take stock of the situation in various areas, he visited relief camps set up by the district administration.

Financial assistance declared

CM Nitish Kumar has announced that financial assistance of Rs. 6000 would be given to each flood-affected family. Pregnant women living in relief camps would be given the aid of Rs. 10000 for having a son and Rs. 15000 for having a daughter.

Almost 2.7 million people in Bihar have been affected by the floods that hit nearly 15 districts. The Disaster Management in Bihar reported on August 16 that the floods have severely impacted almost 2176 villages, and 12 people had lost their lives. The affected districts included Muzzafarpur, Darbhanga, Khagaria, Saharsa, Patna, Vaishali, Bhojpur, Lakhisarai, Bhagalpur, Saran, Buxar, Begusarai, Katihar, Munger and Samastipur.

Image Credits - PTI