Bihar: Eight People Killed After Car Falls Into Pond In Purnia's Kanjia Village

Eight people died after the car they were travelling on fell into a pond in Bihar’s Purnia district at around 2 am on Saturday. Two people have been rescued.

Bihar

Eight people lost their lives after the car they were travelling on fell into a pond in Bihar’s Purnia district at around 2 am on Saturday. Police informed that bodies of eight people have been recovered from the water body. The deceased persons were travelling from Tarabadi to Kishanganj when the accident happened. 

The accident took place in the early hours of Saturday as a speeding SUV lost control and fell into a pond. Eight people, all residents of Bihar's Kishanganj district, have been reported dead in the accident. According to police, the bodies recovered from the pond are being sent for a post-mortem. The deceased had gone to Khapra Tarabari to offer 'Tilak to the daughter'.

"The incident took place at 2 AM. Eight bodies have been recovered. They were coming from Tarabadi & going to Kishanganj when the accident happened. Two people were safely rescued. Bodies are being sent for post-mortem," Prithvi Paswan, SHO of the local police station informed. The two people rescued have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.  

