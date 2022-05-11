Bihar: Fire At Patna's Visvesvaraya Bhavan Under Control, No Casualties Reported

In the latest development from Bihar, a major fire broke out at Patna's Visvesvaraya Bhavan on Wednesday morning. The building, which was undergoing some renovation works, was seen engulfed in thick smoke following the sudden fire.

As per the latest reports, fire tenders have been pressed into service and the flames have been completely doused. Furthermore, no casualties have been reported so far in the incident. In the meantime, according to visuals accessed from the fire site, the fire officials, along with the police personnel, can be seen helping in extinguishing the flames and further assisting in evacuation efforts.

Bihar | Fire breaks out in Visvesvaraya Bhavan in Patna. Fire tenders at the spot. No casualties reported so far. pic.twitter.com/uAiMsJlUsl — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2022

The fire which broke out in the morning took place on two floors of the building and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Speaking on the same, one of the fire officials on the spot, while speaking to the media, informed that the fire has been brought under control and had been completely doused. Furthermore, speaking to ANI, Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh, Patna District Magistrate, informed that the fire broke out at the fifth floor in the morning, adding that NDRF teams are at the spot. He further noted that two children, who were stuck inside the building, have now been rescued. While noting that they are facing some issues owing to the height of the building, the Patna DM added that the prima facie cause behind the face appears to be a short circuit, reported ANI.

Bihar | Fire started on 5th floor in the morning. NDRF teams at the spot. 2 children, who were stuck, have been rescued. We're facing some issues due to the height of the building. Prima facie cause behind the fire seems to be a short circuit: Chandrashekhar Singh, DM, Patna https://t.co/fVdGB4jPVJ pic.twitter.com/LiiDGgYKUo — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2022

Furthermore, one of the employees in the government building also spoke to ANI and stated that they were inside the building when the fire broke out and they immediately informed the fire department.

"The fire broke out on the 4th and 5th floor of the building. After informing the fire officials, we came to the floor to see if any major damages had taken place. Now we are trying to help in the rescue operation. Notably, the floors engulfed in the flames include the department of the Water Resources, Rural Affairs, and Planning Department", he said.

With inputs from ANI

Image: ANI