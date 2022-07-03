Last Updated:

Bihar: Fire Breaks Out At DMU Train Engine Near Bhelwa Station, Dousing Operation Underway

The engine of a passenger train in Bihar caught fire on Sunday morning near the Bhelwa railway station. All passengers were evacuated safely.

In a sudden turn of events, the engine of a passenger train in Bihar caught fire on Sunday morning near the Bhelwa railway station. As per the latest information, the train was on its way from Raxaul to Narkatiaganj town in Bihar when the fire suddenly broke out, bringing the train to a halt. 

Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot, while fire fighting operations are presently underway. While the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, all the passengers have been evacuated safely from the DMU train. Also, limited damage has been reported as the fire in the engine did not spread.

In the video shared by ANI, huge flames were seen rising from the train along with thick smoke, while fire officials can be seen making efforts to douse the fire. Some of the locals also gathered at the spot after the fire broke out. Meanwhile, all the trains scheduled on the route have been disrupted for sometime.

