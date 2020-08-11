Bihar Floods: Over 75 Lakh People In 16 Districts Affected; CM Assures Financial Aid

The flood situation in Bihar remained grim on Tuesday with over 75 lakh people of 16 districts spread over 1,240 Panchayats reeling under the impact. Surging water of Gandak and Kosi spread out in fresh areas after the rivers continue flowing at the above danger mark in their courses.

The flood situation is particularly serious in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Saran district. Flood water has entered into houses in urban areas of Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the Bihar flood situation will remain grim till September even though the water levels of the rivers in these areas are low. He instructed officials to set up a camp at the Air Force station near the flood-affected areas to enhance the coronavirus testing in these areas.

Meanwhile, 33 teams of NDRF and SDRF are carrying out relief and rescue operations in affected areas. Over five lakh people have been evacuated so far. One lakh 20 thousand affected people have taken shelter in relief camps. The state government has also provided financial assistance of rupees six thousand to each of family of over six lakh 35 thousand families.

Floods in Bihar; CM conducts Aerial Survey

Bihar Chief Minister Nitesh Kumar on August 8 undertook an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in different districts of Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Munger, Purnia, and Kosi. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar inspected the flooded areas in the state as well as the COVID-19 situation.

Nitish Kumar conducted an aerial survey of the Bihar floods along with the state chief secretary Deepak Kumar, principal secretary to Chief Minister Chanchal Kumar, and the WRD secretary Sanjiv Hans. CM Nitish Kumar surveyed the Supaul, Saharsa, and Bhagalpur areas which have been flooded due to overflowing of Kosi river. He also flew over the Ganga river on Bhagalpur and Katihar district. The Muzaffarpur district of the state has also been affected by the flood due to the rising water levels, of the Bagmati river due to the continuous rainfall.

Nitish Kumar also visited the flood relief camp as well as the Darbhanga community kitchen for the flood-affected people. Darbhanga is one of the worst affected districts in the Bihar floods.

