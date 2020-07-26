Bihar Floods: Relief Materials & Food Packets Air-dropped To Victims By IAF Helicopter

As the Bihar floods continue to wreak havoc, relief packets were airdropped in the flood-affected North Bihar district where over a million people have been hit by the deluge so far. A total of 1,940 relief packets were dropped to the flood victims from an Indian Air Force helicopter that took off from the Patna airport.

While the flood-related deaths remained at 10, no fresh casualties were reported from any parts of the state in the last 24 hours. A total of over 15,956 people are staying in 28 relief camps and nearly 1.53 lakh people are being fed at the community kitchen.

In special coverage, Republic TV's Prakash Singh covered the aerial food packet distribution from the IAF helicopter. A team of 5 people assisted in aerial food distribution to the victims.

West and East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, and Khagaria are the districts affected by flood in the state. Over 10 people have been affected by floodwaters in 529 panchayat areas in 74 blocks of 10 districts.

Bihar To Disburse Gratuitous Relief

The Bihar government on Saturday announced that it will soon start disbursing gratuitous relief of Rs 6,000 each to flood-affected families in the state, a senior official said on Saturday. The relief amount will be disbursed through direct benefit transfer (DBT) under the Public Financial Management System (PFMS), he said.

"The list of beneficiaries is ready and we will soon start disbursing Rs 6,000 each as gratuitous relief to flood-affected families," Principal Secretary of the Disaster Management Department, Pratyaya Amrit, told PTI.

