Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Announces Pulse Polio-like Door-to-door Covid Screening For Migrants

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a door to door screening for COVID-19 which will be similar to the Pulse Polio campaign. The government has decided to execute the programme in a phased manner. A team is being formed for the same to monitor and implement the screening regularly.

READ | 15-year-old girl cycles from Gurugram to Bihar to bring injured father home

With Covid-19 numbers rising every day, various states government have taken different steps to prevent the pandemic's spread. However, a huge discussion has been around the poor healthcare system in the rural parts of the country. In Bihar the state government has decided to launch a programme like the Pulse Polio immunisation campaign to facilitate door to door screening for all the migrant labourers. A detailed screening has been planned to ensure that anyone with the slightest of symptoms is identified and treated.

READ | Punjab seeks Bihar's consent for sending 59 more trains of migrant workers

The Chief Minister has instructed to start the screening process on priority as the migrant population is continuously travelling to their hometowns and the number of infected cases is on the rise in the north Indian state. A phase-wise screening has been announced i.e the screening of migrant labourers will be done at regular intervals. A follow-up will be done after every round to ensure that every single person who reached amid the lock-down is properly tested as it is important to break the chain of infection.

''The government has procured new kits and machines for testing and precaution. Every district in the state has marked a check-up centre so that the people do not have to travel to distant areas for getting checked. The idea is to restrict the movement of people while making sure that tests are done and we get to know the exact status of where we stand'', said a statement from the state government.

The government has appealed also people to have patience, understand the seriousness of the Covid-19 infection and social distancing. In a statement the Chief Minister said that the role of the people is equally important in this battle as we need their support to win the battle. So far 1881 people have tested positive in Bihar.

READ | Bus owner, driver arrested for illegally trying to ferry migrants to Bihar

READ | PM Modi to survey Cyclone Amphan-hit areas of West Bengal & Odisha; here's his schedule