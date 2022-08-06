Bihar: LPG Cylinder Blast On Boat In Sone River Kills 4, Injures 20; Probe Underway

Four people were charred to death and over 20 injured due to an explosion aboard a motor boat in Maner ghat on the river Sone near Patna. The explosion was caused due to a gas leakage. As per information, one of the sailors was cooking food and switched on the LPG gas cylinder, which blasted and blew up, killing four on the spot. There were more than twenty people on the boat when the incident happened. The injured people are undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

It’s important to note, according to reports, the motor boats in the area are generally used for the transportation of sand and they are usually run by the sand mafia. More details are awaited.

Four people died, injured being treated at a local hospital

"Four people died on the spot and several others sustained injuries. The local police are investigating the matter and trying to ascertain the identity of all the victims," Patna District Magistrate Chandrasekhar Singh told PTI.

"Since the motor boat did not sink after the explosion, it could be brought to the bank. The injured people were admitted to the nearest government hospital. Their condition is stated to be stable. It is illegal to carry an LPG cylinder on a motor boat," he added.

#BREAKING | 4 killed in Bihar boat explosion, 20 were on the boat, many injured. Details here - https://t.co/hBNv8QJ045 pic.twitter.com/jUCBNaL5LY — Republic (@republic) August 6, 2022

The visuals that emerged showed the extent of damage done to the boat, which was ruptured as the explosion happened. The cylinder can be seen left abandoned on the boat amid the destroyed furniture as the boat was set ablaze by the fire. A huge crowd of people can be seen watching the boat destroyed by the explosion.