Bihar: Major Explosion At Firecracker Factory In Chhapra Village Kills 6; Several Injured

A major explosion on Sunday was reported in a firecracker factory in Bihar's Chhapra, killing six people and leaving several people injured. Due to the explosion in Khodaibagh village of Chhapra, a 3-storey building was completely demolished.

As per reports, police sources said that a firecracker factory collapsed soon after the explosion, and fireworks burst. As per the latest development, the police force has reached the spot, and the location of the incident has been cordoned off.

Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar said, "Six people dead after a house collapsed due to a blast in Chhapra. Efforts are being made to rescue people trapped under the debris. We're investigating the reason behind the explosion. Forensic team and Bomb disposal squad have also been called."

Bihar: Police Constable Injured In Low-intensity Blast

This comes three weeks after a low-intensity blast was reported in the Patna Civil Court in Bihar. The blast injured a police constable on duty. "ASI Kadam Kuwan Madan Singh's right hand was injured. However, no other injuries were reported," said Senior Superintendent of Police Patna, Manavjit Singh Dhillon.

The incident happened after the police kept gunpowder, which was seized during a raid on a hostel at Patna University, on the premises to ask the court permission for a further probe. “A few days ago, gunpowder was recovered in Patel hostel, Patna University. We took it to court for seeking permission for further probe. The blast happened as soon as it was kept on premises. A police official sustained injuries and is out of danger now,” said Sabi ul Haq, Incharge, Pirbahore Police Station.