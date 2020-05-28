NHRC Moved Against Railways, Bihar Govt Over Heartbreaking Clip Of Child & Deceased Mother

A complaint in the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has been filed by a lawyer regarding a heartbreaking video widely circulated on social media, wherein a woman died allegedly due to non-availability of food and basic facilities at Muzaffarpur Railway Station in Bihar.

'Brutal, arbitrary and capricious behaviour'

The disturbing video, which went viral recently, shows a body of a woman at Muzaffarpur Railway Station and a toddler tugging at the cloth that is partially covering the mother's body. Complainant, Lawyer Badar Mahmood, has prayed that the CCTV footage of May 25 of particular railway platform at Muzaffarpur Railway Station may be seized, appropriate action must be taken against the "brutal, arbitrary and capricious behaviour" of the Railways and Government of Bihar, and also appropriate compensation may be given to the family of the deceased woman.

The complaint copy states that the woman boarded the Shramik special train from Gujarat on May 24 and reached Muzaffarpur Railway Station on May 25, and when she reached the Muzaffarpur Railway Station, she was unwell because of no facilities like shelter, food and clothing, news agency ANI reported.

The complaint alleged that the negligent act of Ministry of Railways and Government of Bihar in discharging their duty to ensure basic necessities in the train or the railway station and failed to protect the woman and her child. The complaint further alleges that the deplorable state of affairs by Ministry of Railways and Government of Bihar in failing to provide the basic necessities of food and health is "shocking and gross abuse of her Human Rights".

The Constitution of India in Article 21 guarantees "right to life and personal dignity" to every citizen of India and also Directive Principles constitute that the state shall try to promote the welfare of people by providing them basic facilities to every citizen of the country, the complaint stated.

The Indian Railways has ferried over 48 lakh migrant workers on board 3,604 'Shramik Special' trains since May 1, according to official data. Of the total trains, 3,157 have terminated, while 386 are in transit. The top five states from where maximum trains originated are Gujarat (946), Maharashtra (677), Punjab ( 377), Uttar Pradesh (243) and Bihar (215). On May 1, the Indian Railways started the migrant special trains to facilitate the movement of such workers back to their home states.

(With ANI inputs)