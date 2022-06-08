Bihar: Overspeeding Bike Hits Scooty In Patna; All Riders Hospitalised, FIR Registered

In yet another road accident in Patna, a speeding motorcycle rider hit a scooty coming from the opposite direction at Ganga Pathway in Patna. The shocking video of the incident went viral. In the visuals, it can be seen around five to six two-wheelers were on the expressway, three boys in a motorcycle were overspeeding when the vehicle lost control and collided with a couple who were coming from the opposite side in a scooty. They all fell on the road and suffered injuries.

Soon after the accident, the passerby stopped and rushed to help the people. The bikers and scooty riders have been hospitalised and none of them was seen wearing a helmet. The local police informed ANI that an FIR has been registered. The biker is a minor & hospitalised too. Both vehicles have been confiscated and the investigation is on.

Delhi Road Rage Case

Two days earlier, another road rage incident was witnessed when a viral video of a speeding SUV hitting a bike, with the driver driving erratically. As per the visuals, the SUV is seen being driven recklessly on the road and seen hitting a bike, after which, the bike and the rider were flung across the road and collided with a road railing.

The incident came to light when a Twitter user posted the video clip on their account on June 5. As per the video posted by the user on Twitter, an SUV driver was involved in an argument with a person on a bike in the middle of the road, following which the SUV driver overtook the bike riders and veered right, only to hit another biker in the process. Before coming to a halt, the bike skidded and collided with the road railings. In the video, the injured biker can also be seen clearly.

However, the main accused driver was apprehended on Monday, June 6, by the South district police, informed M Harsha Vardhan, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) South. An FIR has been filed against the four-wheeler driver under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The incident happened on Sunday evening near Arjan Garh metro station in the national capital.

