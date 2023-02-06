Bihar: Truck Strikes Class 10 Student; Protesters Set Vehicle On Fire, Fight For Justice

A serious accident where a class 10 student lost her life after being hit by a bus in Bihar, has caused widespread protests in Siwan. Following the dissemination of the information, the agitated neighbourhood near Orma highway in Mahadeva OP police station limits set ablaze a truck and beat up the driver.

According to reports, the teenager was mowed down by the truck while she was on her way to her coaching class.

The protesters further demonstrated with the girl’s body on the highway, urging the administration to take strict action against the suspected culprits responsible for the horrific incident.

The reports further revealed that the police intervened and were able to scatter the ruffled crowd.

Police attacked by furious crowd

It is pertinent to note that a video of the incident has surfaced in which the cops and the protesters are seen fighting. Police officers who arrived to calm the protesters can also be seen getting attacked by the enraged crowd.

If reports are to be believed, locals allegedly said that the police ignored them and demanded money from the accused. However, the police later stated that the accused driver had been brought into custody.

Numerous online users voiced their opinions about the incident after the social media video of the cops getting beaten up went viral. Although a netizen agreed that sometimes the police do extort money from truck drivers, he also noted that it is not right to beat up the cops.

Another online user remarked that this video of civilians assaulting police officers shows how poorly the governmental apparatus is functioning.