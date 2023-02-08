Bihar Woman Falls Into Gap Between Moving Train And Platform At Nagpur Station; Dies

A woman from Bihar died after she was run over by a train at Nagpur railway station while attempting to board it on Tuesday morning, a police official said.

The deceased, identified as Gayatri Pande (45), was a resident of Nalanda in Bihar and fell into the gap between the train and the platform, he said.

She came under the wheels of the train after her grip on the door handle loosened while attempting to board the moving train at platform No. 1 of the railway station here, he said.

The official said Pande was with her two daughters and travelling in train No. 06591 Bengaluru-Danapur special. The woman and her daughters were coming from Bengaluru where her husband is posted as a bank manager.

A case of accidental death was registered by Government Railway Police.