Bikaner-Guwahati Express Derailed: Ashwini Vaishnaw Assures 'statutory Inquiry Initiated'

The Union Railway Minister reached the Bikaner Guwahati Express derailed site and took stock of the situation while adding that inquiry has been initiated.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday morning reached the Bikaner Guwahati Express derailment site to take stock of the situation. The Railway Minister, while speaking to the media requested nearly an hour for detailed briefing however asserted that a statutory inquiry has been initiated. He also added that the process of removing the debris will be carried out and further investigation will be conducted for ascertaining the reason behind the mishap. 

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw takes stock of the situation near Domohani, Jalpaiguri:

PM Modi personally monitoring the situation, informs Railway Minister

"The rescue operation was completed yesterday. It's a very tragic accident, it is a very unfortunate event. I pray for the victims to Rest In Peace and also hope that injured ones recover quickly. I have come here to find the root of the cause and solve it so as to ensure that such accidents never repeat. PM is also continuously monitoring the situation and we are in constant touch," added the Railway Minister. 

Bikaner Guwahati Express mishap: Death toll rises to 9; 36 others injured

The rescue operation was completed at the accident spot and the death toll which was initially reported at three has now increased to nine. Union Minister John Barla also informed that passengers were sent to Guwahati by special train. 

The Guwahati-Bikaner Express derailed in West Bengal on Thursday evening at around 5 PM near the Maynaguri town of Jalpaiguri district. While 12 bogies were affected, it has been confirmed that five of them were overturned. As per sources, the speed of the train at the time of the accident was 40 kmph and around 308 passengers were on board.  A high-level railway safety inquiry was immediately ordered. Soon after the accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the matter. 

Meanwhile, the Railway Department has also informed in a statement that the injured persons have been taken to Jalpaigudi District Hospital and New Moinagudi district hospital and that the rescue work is almost complete. The total number of ambulances deployed were approximately 30-35 and nine trains were diverted. NDRF Director General Atul Karwal informed that two teams of NDRF were deployed to the site. 

Till now, the Indian Railways has diverted a total of nine trains and further cancelled several other trains after twelve coaches of the Bikaner-Guwahati express. 

