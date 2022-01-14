Bikaner-Guwahati Express Mishap: Death Toll Reaches 9; Railways Min To Visit Accident Site

At least nine passengers have lost their lives, and 36 others were injured in the Guwahati-Bikaner Express mishap that occurred in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri on Thursday evening. Twelve coaches of the train had derailed near New Maynaguri and five of them overturned killing at least 6 people on the spot, officials said.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs, John Barla visited the accident site of Guwahati-Bikaner Express on Friday morning for inspection. He informed that at least 9 casualties have been reported in the tragic incident while 36 people have suffered injuries. The rescue operation is complete and those injured are being treated, added Barla.

#UPDATE | Death toll in Bikaner-Guwahati Express mishap has risen to 9. Rescue operation is over. 36 injured were admitted to different hospitals. Passengers were sent to Guwahati by special train: Union Minister John Barla



(Latest visuals from the spot in Domohani, Jalpaiguri) pic.twitter.com/MpoLsrZnLZ — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2022

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will reach the mishap site this morning. Vaishnaw had earlier tweeted saying he is "personally monitoring" the situation and that he has spoken to PM Narendra Modi and apprised him of the rescue operations.

Spoke to Railways Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation in the wake of the train accident in West Bengal. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 13, 2022

Troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Guwahati joined the rescue operation on Thursday to help the injured passengers trapped inside the coaches of the derailed train. Two NDRF teams were also on the spot for rescue and relief, said Atul Karwal, DG, NDRF.

Indian Railways announces ex-gratia to victims

Moreover, Rs 5 Lakh ex-gratia in case of death and Rs 1 lakh in case of serious injury have been announced, said Guneet Kaur, Chief Public Relations Officer, NF Railways. A high-level railway safety inquiry has also been ordered into the tragedy.

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expressed shock over the accident and said, "Deeply concerned to hear about the tragic accident of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express in Maynaguri. Senior Officers of the State Government, DM/SP/IG North Bengal are supervising rescue and relief operations. Those injured will receive medical attention, as early as possible."

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government is sending two ministers to West Bengal to coordinate relief measures for the passengers of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express train. Rajasthan Energy Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati and Disaster Management and Relief Minister Govind Ram Meghwal will reach Bagdogra airport in West Bengal and coordinate on behalf of the state government. Both these ministers are from Bikaner. Chief Minister Gehlot also spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday night regarding this accident.