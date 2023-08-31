Bike Rider Flies In The Air After Collision With Car In Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli

A terrifying incident unfolded on a stretch of highway in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli, leaving witnesses stunned and a bike rider injured. The incident which reportedly occurred on the Shaktinagar-Banaras highway on Tuesday, was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, revealing the shocking sequence of events.

In the captured visuals, a person astride a motorbike becomes the focal point of the unfolding incident. The individual, presumably intending to make a turn, raises his hand in a gesture to signal to the approaching vehicles from behind. This seemingly innocuous communication between road users is a common safety measure practised to avoid any unexpected turns and potential collisions.

However, what follows is a sequence of events that transitions from routine road movement to a catastrophic collision. Mere seconds after the rider's hand signal, a high-speed car hurtles into view from behind, striking the bike with a devastating impact. The sheer force of the collision propels the bike and its rider several feet into the air, creating an agonisingly suspended moment of flight before the rider tragically plummets to the road's surface.

The impact is both jarring and heart-wrenching, as the bike's rider crashes down onto the asphalt, his body sliding a considerable distance further due to the force of the collision.

Yet, the harrowing scene does not conclude there. The CCTV footage continues to document the unfolding chaos. As the initial collision's aftermath still hangs in the air, another car emerges onto the scene from a different direction. As the car hits the man, the situation intensifies as it subsequently collides with another car approaching from the opposite side, compounding the chaos.

Those injured in the accident were swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention. The current status of the injured bike rider remains uncertain, pending an update on his health condition.