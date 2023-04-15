25-year-old Biker Dies In UP After Being Hit By Car

A 25-year-old man died after his bike was hit by a car in Newaria police station area here, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place on Tanakpur road near Hanuman Mandir Chauraha in Majhola town Friday evening.

The victim has been identified as Paritosh, a resident of Majhola, they said.

Udayveer Singh, SHO, Newria police station said the body has been sent for post-mortem and investigation has been initiated after registering a case.

He said the car driver fled from the spot leaving behind the damaged vehicle.