BJP Announces Compensation For Bhajanpura building collapse victims In Delhi

The BJP President of Delhi unit, Manoj Tiwari on Saturday visited the Bhajanpura area of Delhi on Saturday and took stock of the situation after a building collapsed in the block. In a big announcement made by Manoj Tiwari, the BJP will announce a compensation of two lakhs each for the families of the victim. Additionally, he said that the party will also take care of the medical expenses of the people who are injured.

Manoj Tiwari on Bhajanpura building collapse

“Yes, this is an extremely sad situation. The owner of this place took tuition classes. This building had three floors. The reports are currently very conflicted. Some people say that he was renovating the place. Some others say that he was trying to build another floor. However, people are saying that the building has fallen down due to the ongoing renovation in the building. All of these things are currently subject to investigation,'' the BJP leader said.

“There have been four casualties which includes the teacher. The other people injured in the incident have been taken to the hospital. Our BJP Karyakartas immediately took the injured people to the hospital. The families of the people who have lost their lives in the incident will receive two lakhs each and we will also look after the cost of medical treatment for the injured people who are admitted in the hospital,” he added.

Lt Governor of Delhi on the building collapse

Anil Baijal, Lt Governor of Delhi: Have directed all concerned to provide all possible support for the speedy recovery of the injured. Action will be taken against those found guilty of lapses which led to this tragic accident. https://t.co/dZCm4QMyMn — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2020

Bhajanpura building collapse

A building collapsed in Delhi's Bhajanpura area on Saturday, a Delhi Fire Service official said. An under-construction coaching centre was being run in the building, he said, adding that some students are reportedly trapped inside. The Fire Department received a call around 4.30 pm, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Rescue operations are underway.

