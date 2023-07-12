BJP Targets AAP Govt For 'lack Of Planning And Preparation' Amid Monsoon Mayhem In Punjab

Expressing concern over the extreme hardships that the recent floods have unleashed on the people of Punjab, the BJP on Wednesday targeted the state's AAP government for its alleged lack of planning and preparation.

Sunil Jakhar, the BJP's Punjab unit chief, said despite clear warnings from the Met office before the monsoon, the AAP government lacked planning and preparation.

Several villages in Punjab have been affected by the overflowing Ghaggar river after the recent downpour.

Jakhar said in a statement here, "Lackadaisical and irresponsible attitude of the state government has visibly worsened the flood situation in most parts and the people of Punjab are being made to face hardships for no fault of theirs." He asked the state government to immediately release compensation to the tune of Rs 20,000 per acre to farmers for crop damage.

The government should not wait for 'girdawari (survey to assess losses)' and provide immediate interim assistance to all those affected, Jakhar demanded.

He said there were alerts issued by the Met department but the state administration slept over it and, as a result, "there has been avoidable loss of life and property".

"The chief minister did not have time to hold one single meeting to review the preparations for flood control and the chief secretary only sprung into action after Punjab is in the grip of deep waters," Jakhar added.

Relief measures are underway on a war footing in Punjab and Haryana in affected areas on Wednesday as many parts of the two states remained flooded following incessant rainfall in the region. PTI SUN SZM