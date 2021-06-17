Last Updated:

Blast & Fire At Firecracker Manufacturing Unit At Maharashtra's Palghar, 5 Injured

An explosion and a fire break-out took place at a firecracker unit in Maharashtra's Palghar. Five people have been reported to be injured.

Arisha Dutta
Maharashtra

Five persons were severely injured in an explosion and fire breakout that took place in a firecracker manufacturing unit in Dahanu in the Palghar district of Maharashtra on Thursday morning.

Palghar Collector's Office informed, "Fire tenders reached the spot and the firefighting operation is underway." He further added, "The five people who were severely injured due to the explosion were taken to the hospital."

The video shows a sudden blast of fire erupting at the firecracker manufacturing unit. Following the blast, the fire started to rage and heavy smoke was seen gushing out from the spot of the incident. 

Blasts in firecracker units across India

Firecracker units are highly risky and inflammable manufacturing setups, and several incidents of fire-breakouts and explosions are reported almost every year. In February 2021,  a massive fire breakout was reported in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar. Reportedly the fire was caused due to some mixing of chemicals. 19 people died in the incident and 12 were injured. The then Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, following the incident, announced ex-gratia of Rs. 3 lakh for the families of the demised, and Rs. 2 lakh for the injured. 

In April 2021 another such tragic incident happened in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, where a fire breakout took the lives of five people. The factory was located in a residential area, and following the incident, the owner of the factory was arrested by police.  

