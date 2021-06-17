Blast & Fire At Firecracker Manufacturing Unit At Maharashtra's Palghar, 5 Injured

Five persons were severely injured in an explosion and fire breakout that took place in a firecracker manufacturing unit in Dahanu in the Palghar district of Maharashtra on Thursday morning.

Palghar Collector's Office informed, "Fire tenders reached the spot and the firefighting operation is underway." He further added, "The five people who were severely injured due to the explosion were taken to the hospital."

The video shows a sudden blast of fire erupting at the firecracker manufacturing unit. Following the blast, the fire started to rage and heavy smoke was seen gushing out from the spot of the incident.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: An explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Dahanu, this morning. Fire tenders at spot & firefighting op underway.



5 severely injured people hospitalised, says Palghar Dist Collector's Office



(Source: State Disaster Management Authority) pic.twitter.com/PgxJL5QuwZ — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2021

Blasts in firecracker units across India

Firecracker units are highly risky and inflammable manufacturing setups, and several incidents of fire-breakouts and explosions are reported almost every year. In February 2021, a massive fire breakout was reported in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar. Reportedly the fire was caused due to some mixing of chemicals. 19 people died in the incident and 12 were injured. The then Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, following the incident, announced ex-gratia of Rs. 3 lakh for the families of the demised, and Rs. 2 lakh for the injured.

In April 2021 another such tragic incident happened in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, where a fire breakout took the lives of five people. The factory was located in a residential area, and following the incident, the owner of the factory was arrested by police.

Image Source- ANI