2 Dead, 18 Injured In Blast Inside Footwear Factory In Delhi's Narela, Rescue Ops Underway

A blast inside a footwear factory in the Narela Industrial Area in Delhi on the morning of Tuesday, November 1, has left 2 people dead, and 18 injured, informed the Delhi Fire Service. The blast happened after a Polyurethane machine was switched on inside the factory, triggering the explosion. Ten fire tenders rushed to the spot after which 20 people were rescued.

DK Mahla, DCP stated, "20 people were rescued, out of which 18 are injured and 2 dead. According to the information received, the blast happened after switching on a Polyurethane machine kept inside the factory. Investigation underway". He further added that the fire incident was reported to the Delhi Police at around 9.35 am on November 1, after which 10 fire tenders reached the spot.

The two people who died in the fire were aged 32-35 years and their identities are yet to be ascertained. The fire has now been brought under control however two-three people are said to be still trapped in the building.

All the injured people have been shifted to the hospital and are currently stable. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier on September 23, a fire had broken out in a footwear manufacturing factory in Narela, which was later brought under control with the help of fire tenders.

