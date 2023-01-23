Last Updated:

Blaze At Plastic Granules Factory In Delhi's Bawana, 15 Fire Tenders Rushed

A fire broke out Monday morning at a plastic granules factory in north Delhi's Bawana area, officials said. A total of 15 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, the fire officials said. 

A fire broke out Monday morning at a plastic granules factory in north Delhi's Bawana area. (Image: ANI)


A fire broke out Monday morning at a plastic granules factory in north Delhi's Bawana area, officials said. The fire department received information regarding the blaze around 9 am, they said. A total of 15 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, the fire officials said. 

