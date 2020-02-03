Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

WATCH: Blaze Engulfs Assam's Burhi Dihing River Allegedly After Oil Pipe Blast

Accidents & Disasters

A massive fire broke out on the Burhi Dihing river in Assam's Dibrugarh district on Saturday

Written By Navashree Nandini | Mumbai | Updated On:

In a shocking incident,  a massive fire broke out on the Burhi Dihing river in Assam's Dibrugarh district on Saturday. Sources said that the fire was allegedly due to an oil pipeline blast. The fire has not been doused yet. As per reports, the fire took place on Burhi Dihing river at Digholibil area near Sasoni village of Naharkatia in Dibrugarh district due to alleged oil pipeline blast. 

Locals said that crude oil from Oil India Limited, Duliajan plant came in a water pipe that was connected with the river. However, some villagers also suspected that some miscreants set fire after the crude oil came into the river. The fire has led to panic among the locals.

(More details awaited)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NOVAK DJOKOVIC BEATS THIEM
SWAMY ON NATIONAL HERALD CASE
OWAISI HINTS AT ''JAIL BHARO"
VIRAT KOHLI AFTER 5-0 WHITEWASH
HRITHIK ROSHAN- PREITY ZINTA PARTY
PAK ENVOY ADVISES AGAINST EVACUATE