WATCH: Blaze Engulfs Assam's Burhi Dihing River Allegedly After Oil Pipe Blast

In a shocking incident, a massive fire broke out on the Burhi Dihing river in Assam's Dibrugarh district on Saturday. Sources said that the fire was allegedly due to an oil pipeline blast. The fire has not been doused yet. As per reports, the fire took place on Burhi Dihing river at Digholibil area near Sasoni village of Naharkatia in Dibrugarh district due to alleged oil pipeline blast.

Locals said that crude oil from Oil India Limited, Duliajan plant came in a water pipe that was connected with the river. However, some villagers also suspected that some miscreants set fire after the crude oil came into the river. The fire has led to panic among the locals.

(More details awaited)