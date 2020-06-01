Covid Block Quarantine Centres For Migrants To Be Non-functional In Bihar After June 15 

Bihar Govt has decided to terminate the block quarantine centres made for the migrants after June 15. The decision was taken by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in a high-level meeting as around 20 lakh migrants stranded in different parts of the country have been ferried to Bihar on 1433 trains so far. Some more trains would commute for the next 2 days. Bihar govt is running 12291 block quarantine centres and more than 20 lakh people have been quarantined so far.

"The Bihar Govt has decided to follow the guidelines issued by the Govt of India pertaining to Lockdown 5.0. We have also decided to terminate 12291 block quarantine centres in which migrant labours who came on Shramik special trains were quarantined for 14 days. For the next 2 days, some more trains would come, henceforth by 15th June, the block quarantine centres would be non-functional," Bihar Govt spokesman and IPRD secretary Anupam Kumar said.

The Bihar Chief Minister also directed the officials that " the door to door screening which was used to eradicate of pulse polio programme should be undertaken. At the same time, people should be made aware to take precautionary measures through Radio, TV, Hoardings ."

Around 25 lakh migrants are expected to come back to Bihar on Shramik Special Trains. Many have come by Buses, other means of transportation, and on foot. So by June 1 according to Bihar Govt figures around 40 lakh Migrants have come back. So far 3692 have tested positive in Bihar out of approximately 75 thousand samples that have been tested. So far 1520 people have recovered, and 23 have succumbed to the deadly virus.

