Boat Capsizes At Village River Crossing Near Rajasthan's Kota; Many Were Onboard

A boat that was said to be carrying about 50 people has capsized between Gotha-Chanda near Kota in Rajasthan.

As per the latest update 7 people have died while 25 have been rescued. Around 15-20 people are still missing.

The boat while carrying the passengers going to Kamleshwar Dham near Gotha Kala overturned in the river of Gothara village.

Visuals from the incident show some people still aboard a flat platform that may be a part of the vessel. There are others flailing around them

Rajasthan's Urban Development and Housing minister Shanti Dhariwal has confirmed government action to provide relief on the mishap, has spoken to the district collector and SP and alerted to the possibility of multiple casualties.

Rajasthan BJP MLA Rajendra Rathore has tweeted at the Rajasthan CM's account, seeking immediate rescue efforts.

Rescue operations are underway. This is a developing story.