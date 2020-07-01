Boiler Blast In Neyveli Lignite Plant In Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore; Casualties Confirmed

On Wednesday, a boiler blast occurred at Stage-2 of the Neyveli lignite plant in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore. As per sources, the boiler in Unit 5 of the Stage 2 Neyveli lignite plant has exploded. As per sources, many are struck inside the unit 2 as the boiler was in operation when it exploded. The inhouse fire fighting teams are attending to the situation.

Apart from that, the team from the Cuddalore district administration has also reached to assess the situation. While the cause of the blast is not known at the time of publishing, 5 people have been killed and over 17 injured, as per officials.

Earlier on May 7, another boiler at an NLC India thermal power plant exploded in Neyveli causing serious burn injuries to eight contract workers. The mishap occurred at the sixth unit of the Thermal Power Station-II, in the evening and two workers sustained serious burn injuries, an NLC official said. “Due to pressure, there was an explosion in the boiler and it led to a flash fire injuring six workers and two technicians,” officials said.

