Kolkata: 13-year-old boy dies of electrocution after accidentally touching street light pole

A 13-year-old boy died of electrocution on Saturday as he accidentally touched a street light pole in the city while returning from tuition, police said.

The incident occurred at 6.30 pm in Rajabazar area when Mohammed Faijan, a resident of Saheb Bagan, touched the pole on Rajnarayan Street and collapsed, a senior officer said.

Faijan was with his father when the incident happened and was returning home from tuition.

Locals took him to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital where he was declared "brought dead", the policeman said, adding that an investigation has been initiated.

The body of the teenager was sent for post-mortem examination, the officer said.

The power supply in the area was temporarily snapped after the incident, said a senior official of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. PTI SCH BDC BDC

