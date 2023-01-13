Bride In Sinking Joshimath Shares Her Distress; 'Wanted Vidaai From Maternal Home'

Joshimath's land subsidence has come to represent a geological catastrophe that will have an impact on impending wedding celebrations in the sinking Himalayan town. Owing to the prevailing situation, families with forthcoming weddings are in distress after being directed to vacate.

Sharing her pain, Jyoti, a would-be bride, said, “It's every girl's dream to get 'vidaai' from her maternal home. Seeing the present situation, I don't think my 'doli' will go from my house.”

The would-be bride’s mother said, “My daughter's wedding is in March. But they (administration) have put cross marks on the walls of our house. Now we don't know what to do and where to go. Where'll we keep things bought for the wedding? I wished to marry off my daughter from here. God knows what'll happen now.”

ISRO’s shocking report on Joshimath

Amidst this, everyone has been stunned by a report from the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on Joshimath. According to the space agency's preliminary report, the town of Joshimath sank 5.4 cm in just a period of 13 days.

The research by ISRO using satellite-based remote sensing technologies on the Joshimath region revealed that slow subsidence of -8.9 cm (maximum)was recorded in the area over a period of seven months from April 7, 2022, to November 9, 2022. However, the data which was collected between December 27, 2022, to January 8, 2023, saw rapid subsidence of -5.4 cm (maximum). ISRO's National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) studied the satellite images to identify the possible location and extent of land subsidence in long and short time intervals.

Notably, Joshimath, which is a steep town in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, has been designated a "sinking zone" due to ongoing ground subsidence that has resulted in the development of fractures in numerous homes, roads, and other structures. When significant fractures started to develop in homes and on roadways in Joshimath, the state government of Uttarakhand offered a rescue package for households worth Rs 45 crore. According to the state's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, an assistance package for over 3,000 families affected by progressive soil subsidence has been made available.