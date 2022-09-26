In a shocking incident, a bulldozer driver narrowly escaped when a bridge over the Ganga canal in Uttar Pradesh, which was undergoing demolition, collapsed into the water along with the machine.

The video, which has now gone viral on social media, shows the bulldozer stationed at the rickety and narrow bridge in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. The bulldozer in the video can be seen trying to demolish a part of the structure.

When the machine attacked, the entire bridge fell into the water and so did the bulldozer and its operator. The driver in the video can be seen running to safety through the troubled waters, leaving the vehicle upside down in the Ganga canal. Later, police officials along with locals rescued the driver from the canal.

A bulldozer demolishing an old, dilapidated bridge collapsed into the water canal. The incident happened in Uttar Pradesh's #Muzaffarnagar.#Bulldozer pic.twitter.com/332qb4j55j — AH Siddiqui (@anwar0262) September 26, 2022

According to sources, the bridge that collapsed into the water was 100-year-old and the demolition work was being carried out as part of a project to widen the Panipat-Khatima Highway along the Ganga canal in the Muzaffarnagar district.