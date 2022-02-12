Building Collapses In North Delhi, 9-year-old Girl Among 4 Dead

A building collapsed in north Delhi's Bawana area on Friday afternoon, killing four people, including a woman and a nine-year-old girl, police said.

Two women were pulled out of the debris and rushed to a hospital. Their condition was stated to be out of danger, they said, adding the rescue operation is almost over.

According to the police, the deceased are Rukaiya Khatun (55), Shahzad (25), Afrina (9) and Danish (24). A case will be filed and legal proceedings will be initiated according to law, police said.

The Delhi government, in a statement, said a departmental enquiry has been initiated into the matter.

"The Delhi government is pained to learn about this tragic incident. An immediate departmental enquiry has been initiated into the matter. The government is closely monitoring the whole situation.

"All agencies concerned have been deployed for relief work and the officials are trying their best to rescue all victims," the statement said.

The fire department received information about the incident at 2.48 pm, following which three to four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The police were informed that the building near the Delhi Jal Board had collapsed and four to five people are reportedly buried under debris.

The police rushed to the spot and found that the collapsed building was the part of Rajiv Ratan Aawas in which there were about 300 to 400 flats, a senior police officer said.

Three earth-moving machines, one hydra machine and two ambulances reached the spot and rescue operation was started, they said.

"Two women -- Fatima (21) and Shahnaz (28) -- both residents of JJ Colony, Bawana, were taken out of the debris and sent to MV hospital Pooth Khurd," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Brijender Kumar Yadav said.

"The building was ground plus three floors tall. The old vacant building collapsed and some people were trapped underneath. The rescue operation was immediately started. Four bodies -- two females and two males -- were pulled out and sent to Maharishi Valmiki Hospital," a senior fire official said.

A person, claiming to be the relative of the victims, said they had come to the site to graze their goats.

“My sister-in-law along with my niece took the goats to graze near the spot. Six to seven people were also at the spot at the time. The building collapsed suddenly. I got to know that two persons have been rescued safely," he said.

Another person said, "We saw the fire and police personnel started their work immediately. We can only hope that the number of casualties does not go up."

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)