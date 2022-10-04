Bus Carrying Around 50 People Falls Into Gorge In Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal

A bus carrying around 45 to 50 people fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district on Tuesday. Police officials rushed to the spot.

The accident took place on Rikhnikhal-Birokhal road near Simdi village.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is monitoring the situation from State Disaster Management Center.

"State disaster response force teams mobilised for the accident spot. We are trying our best to take all the facilities to the accident spot. Local villagers helping in the rescue operation," Dhami said.

According to sources, the bus ferrying wedding guests was going from Lal Dhang to Kadatalla when the driver lost control of the speeding bus near Simdi band in Birokhal.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)