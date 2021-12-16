Bus Overturns In Rajasthan, Two Killed

A woman and a child were killed, while 25 others were injured when a bus overturned in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred near Bhaisawat area in Singhana at around 2.30 am when the private bus was going from Suratgarh to Kanpur.

The victims were rushed to a private hospital where two of them were declared dead, police said, adding the injured have been admitted to two hospitals in the district.

The bus driver fled from the accident spot.

