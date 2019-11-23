Car Drives Off Newly-inaugurated Biodiversity Flyover In Hyderabad, One Dead

In a shocking incident, a woman has died after a speeding car plunged and fell on her from the top of Biodiversity junction flyover in Hyderabad, while she was waiting underneath the bridge. Six others have injured. This is the second tragic accident reported since the flyover was opened for commuters earlier this month in Gachibowli. Many have complained over the sharp curve. According to police, the driver of the red Volkswagen GTI was speeding and lost control as the flyover has a steep turn. The driver identified as Milan survived the crash as the airbags ballooned on the car's impact.

Compensation announced

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Mayor has announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to next of kin of the woman who died in the accident and medical assistance to the victims who received injuries. The flyover at Biodiversity Junction has been closed for three days.