In a tragic incident, an 18-year-old girl suffered grievous injuries in Karnataka's Bengaluru after she was hit by a speeding car on September 17. The unfortunate incident occurred on the busy Bellary road near the office of the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) in the Ganganagar area of Bengaluru.

The entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera stationed in the area. As per the visuals, a girl was seen trying to cross Bellary road with another person when suddenly a speeding car hit her. The 18-year-old was thrown in the air due to the impact of the hit and fell on the other side of the divider. Suffering grievous injuries, the victim who has been identified as Ashwini was shifted to Bengaluru's Baptist hospital for treatment.

Notably, a case has been filed at the RT Nagar police station in the accident concerned. However, it is pertinent to mention that due to the absence of the skywalk or walkover on the Bellary Road in Bengaluru, commuters are forced to cross one of the busiest roads in the city, sometimes in a manner that risks their lives. It is due to this that, in 2021 alone, 28 accidents were reported on Bellary Road, of which 17 people died.