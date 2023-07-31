Car Rams Into Four Other Vehicles On Bathinda-Chandigarh Highway Leaving Several Injured

Over a dozen people got severely injured in a massive road crash that rocked the Bathinda-Chandigarh National Highway on Sunday. The incident reportedly took place when a speeding car rammed into four other cars head-on one after the other leaving them unbalanced and colliding with each other. The injured people were immediately taken out of the crashed cars with the help of people present nearby and were rushed to a nearby hospital. As per information, all the injured, which includes women are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Around 15 people reportedly got injured in the accident

According to police sources, around 15 people got injured during the accident involving five cars that got completely shattered. Station House Officer (SHO) of the local police station, Ravindra Singh stated, "A car was coming from the Bathinda side and it hit four other cars going towards the Bathinda side. The injured have been admitted to the hospital," reports news agency ANI.

A local source revealed that the incident occurred on an overbridge when a speeding car suddenly got out of control after hitting an obstacle. The driver tried to apply sudden brakes, but couldn’t avert the head-on collision of the car with four other cars coming from opposite directions. After the incident, traffic got blocked on the highway leading to a long traffic jam for a few hours. The police intervened and ensured the removal of the blockades from the highway following which the movement of vehicles was made smooth.

The police are trying to ascertain the identities of all the victims. A case has been registered at the local police station and an investigation has been initiated.