Cargo Trains Have Big Collision In Madhya Pradesh; Loco Pilot & Assistant Feared Trapped

Accidents & Disasters

Two cargo trains collied in Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday morning. NTPC officials and the police rushed to the spot to help the injured.

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:

Two cargo trains collied in Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday morning. Both the trains were carrying coal and reportedly, the Loco pilot and assistant loco pilot are trapped under the debris. 

A team of rescue officials by NTPC had started rescue operations soon after the collision. 

The police and health service officials are on the spot to find and rescue others who are trapped.

(More details awaited)

 

 

