Cars Fall Into Deep Gorges In Jammu And Kashmir, 3 Killed

Three persons were killed on Thursday in two separate incidents of vehicles skidding off the road and falling into deep gorges in Jammu and Kashmir.

J&K

Three persons were killed on Thursday in two separate incidents of vehicles skidding off the road and falling into deep gorges in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Manjeet Singh (32) and his cousin Gurbaksh Singh (27) were killed when their car rolled down into a 350-feet gorge near Hamosan village in Reasi district's Chasana area around 6.30 am, a police official said.

He said their bodies have been retrieved and after completion of legal formalities, will be handed over to their families for last rites.

In the other accident in Ramban district, police said a cab fell into a deep gorge near Kela Morh along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway around 7.15 am.

The cab's driver Mudassir Ahmad Langno (37), a resident of Srinagar's Dalgate area, died in the accident. He was going to Jammu, the official said. 

