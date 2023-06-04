CBI Probe Recommended Into Odisha Train Crash After Criminality Becomes Top Focus

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) led probe has been recommended on the Odisha triple train tragedy, said Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Earlier in the day, the railways minister said a sabotage could not be ruled out. "Keeping in view the situation in which the accident took place and all the administrative information that has been received so far, this case is being considered for further investigation. Recommendation is being made by the Railway Board to hand the matter over to the CBI," Vaishnaw said.

At least 275 people have died in one of the deadliest train accidents in Indian history that took place on June 2.

According to sources, the further procedure will be as follows:

Railway Board will request for CBI probe

DoPT (Department of Personnel and Training) will issue a notification

CBI will register a case and start investigating the rail accident in Balasore

Railway Minister earlier hinted of ‘Sabotage’

The Railways on Sunday virtually ruled out driver mistake and system failure, suggesting that the triple train tragedy in Odisha that claimed at least 275 lives may have been caused by "sabotage" and interference with the electronic interlocking system.

The "root cause" of the tragedy and the "criminals" involved in it have been identified, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated.

"It happened due to a change made in the electronic interlocking and point machine," said the Railways minister while talking to the media at the Balasore accident site.

Railway officials explain system

Top Railway personnel in Delhi described how the interlocking system and point machine work. Although they claimed the system is "fail safe" and "error proof," they did not completely rule out the potential of "outside interference".

Railway Board member of Operation and Business Development, Jaya Varma Sinha, said, "It is called a fail safe system, so it means that even if it fails, all the signals will turn red and all train operations will stop. Now, as the minister said there was a problem with the signalling system. It could be that someone has done some digging without seeing the cables. Running of any machine is prone to failures,"

Balasore train mishap one of nation's deadliest rail accidents

The Balasore train mishap has claimed the lives of atleast 275 people. As per the health department, 260 people are undergoing treatment and 900 people have been discharged.

The accident in Odisha, which included three trains and more than 2,200 passengers, was the worst of its kind in many years.

The triple-train mishap on India's eastern coast on Friday claimed the lives of at least 275 people and has left more than 1,000 injured.

This was the nation's worst rail catastrophe in at least 20 years despite significant investment in the infrastructure by the government—daily used by millions of people across the nation.

Around 7 pm local time on Friday, one passenger train derailed in the Balasore District of Odisha after colliding with a halted goods train, while it was in full speed.

