Central Government Approves Immediate Flood Relief Funds For Maharashtra & Karnataka

Twenty-two villages on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border have been flooded following the release of water into the Krishna river. The Central Government on Tuesday approved Rs 62,903 lakhs financial assistance as relief in view of Karnataka floods, while Rs 70,100 lakhs was raised as compensation for Maharashtra floods.

Immediate relief Funds to be provided to both Maharashtra and Karnataka govts

The Ministry of Finance confirmed that the compensation amount would be transferred from the National Disaster Response Fund, while RBI is requested to credit the amount into the accounts of the state governments immediately. "The undersigned is directed to convey the approval of the competent authority for release of Rs 13,33,003 lakh from NDRF to the following state governments towards relief assistance for the natural calamity as per details," an order read. "The above-mentioned amount is being released on the recommendation from the Ministry of Home Affairs. RBI may be requested to credit the amount into the account of the state governments immediately," it mentioned. Further, it stated, "The release would follow normal accounting procedure. As such the amount is to be debited to a major Head-2245 Relief on Account of Natural Calamities-Assistance to state from Natural disaster Response fund 103.02.00.31 in Demand No.40 Transfer to States."

The situation in the flood-stricken places near Karnataka and Maharashtra

Even with the subsidisation of rainfall across flood-prone districts, the areas near the river Krishna face a lot of trouble. Owing to the drastic flow of water from the dams of Maharashtra, a total of 22 villages have turned into islands. This took place as the water from the Krishna river rose to an alarming level resulting in the catastrophe. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) carried out a rescue operation in three villages of Jamkhandi. A team was appointed to monitor the water level surge in Krishna leading to the threat of floods at few more villages.

Image Credits - PTI

With inputs from ANI