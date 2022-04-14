Chandrababu Naidu Expresses Shock Over Eluru Blast, Demands Increased Safety Measures

TDP National President and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday expressed shock and grief over the death of over 6 persons in the reactor blast at Porus chemical factory at Akkireddygudem in Nuzvid assembly constituency in Eluru district. Naidu said over 12 others were severely injured in the industrial mishap and the Government should provide all necessary medical treatment to save their lives.

In a statement, the TDP chief conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members and demanded stringent action against those responsible for the mishap. The management of factories should not compromise on the safety aspects of the workers.

Naidu stressed the need for the Government to initiate necessary steps for the safety of the workers' lives in industries. The inspections should be stepped in the factories to check for any discrepancies.

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh, in a separate statement, expressed anguish over the tragic mishap at the Porus factory at Akkireddygudem village in Musunuru mandal in Eluru district. He blamed the Government's complacency for the loss of 6 lives. At least now, steps should be taken to ensure total safety for the workers in industries.

Eluru factory fire

On Thursday, a fire broke out at a chemical factory in the Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh and at least six people were reported dead and 10 to 12 others were injured. Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Sharma said the fire incident at a pharmaceutical unit at Akkireddygudem was possibly caused by a nitric acid leak. About 18 victims were working in Unit 4 of the pharmaceutical plant when the fire broke out at Akkireddygudem in the West Godavari district. In two hours, the fire was brought under control.

It has been learned that four of the six who died were migrant workers from Bihar and so far, two of the victims' bodies have been recovered. The people who died in the fire incident were identified as Udurupathi Krishnaiah, B Kiran Kumar, Kaaru Ravi Das, Manoj Kumar, Suvaas Ravi Das, and Habdas Ravi Das.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the next of kin of those who lost their lives and Rs 5 lakh to those who were injured in the tragic accident. He also declared Rs 2 lakh for those who sustained minor injuries. Officials have been instructed to monitor the condition of those injured.