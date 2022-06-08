Chennai: Car Plunges Into Ditch In Middle Of Adyar Road; Driver Allegedly Intoxicated

In a recent development, a car fell into a ditch in the middle of the road in Adyar, Chennai in Tamil Nadu. Reportedly, the car faced a 70-degree dramatic tumble and fell into a ditch situated in the middle of the road on Tuesday night.

According to police officials in Adyar, the driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol due to which he was not able to drive properly. While driving at a high speed, the driver lost control of the steering wheel and drove through barricades installed near the ditch.

The driver has been rescued and district police officials are conducting further investigation. However, locals of the Adyar neighbourhood said that the dug-up area in the middle of the road poses a threat, and barricaded part hinders traffic causing jam in the area.

Three of Family Killed As Car Falls Into Roadside Ditch In Jharkhand

Three members of a family, including a five-year-old girl, were killed on April 26 when their car fell into a roadside ditch in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, police said. The accident took place at around noon in Gaditundin area, 33 km from the district headquarters, when the driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell into the ditch along Dhanbad-Giridih road, Tundi police station officer-in-charge Santosh Kumar said.

Saryu Chourasia (52) and his granddaughter Dipti Kumari died on the spot, while his daughter Payal Chourasia (30) succumbed to her injuries, the officer said.

The woman was declared brought dead by doctors of Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital here, Kumar said.Five people, including the driver were in the car. The deceased woman along with her father Saryu and two daughters Dipti and Riya was on their way to Jharia from Shashtri Nagar in Giridih to attend a wedding ceremony, the police said.

Riya and Anuel Ansari, the driver of the car, were taken to the Dhanbad medical college hospital.

Bus en route to Doda turns turtle in Udhampur of Jammu and Kashmir

25 passengers were injured after a bus coming from Jammu en route to Doda district met with an accident on the National Highway in Udhampur on Saturday, May 28.

According to police officials, the bus overturned in the Battal Ballian area of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. Passengers stated that the bus was overloaded due to which the driver was not able to handle turns on the road.